Jazz's Keyonte George: Productive in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George finished with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 140-127 preseason loss to Houston.
The Jazz had several injuries to report Wednesday, including to point guard Isaiah Collier (hamstring). George started Wednesday's contest and was a bright spot on the team along with Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh. George's position battle with Collier will be a storyline to monitor during the preseason.
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Posts solid line to end season•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Bumped into starting five•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Logs career-high 35 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Serviceable effort again•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Productive from second unit•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Produces solid totals from bench•