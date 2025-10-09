George finished with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 140-127 preseason loss to Houston.

The Jazz had several injuries to report Wednesday, including to point guard Isaiah Collier (hamstring). George started Wednesday's contest and was a bright spot on the team along with Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh. George's position battle with Collier will be a storyline to monitor during the preseason.