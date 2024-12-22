George (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
George is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive outing due to a sprained left ankle. If the 21-year-old is sidelined once again, Jordan Clarkson, Isaiah Collier and Svi Mykhailiuk are likely to see an uptick in playing time.
