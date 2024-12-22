Share Video

Link copied!

George (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive outing due to a sprained left ankle. If the 21-year-old is sidelined once again, Jordan Clarkson, Isaiah Collier and Svi Mykhailiuk are likely to see an uptick in playing time.

More News