Jazz's Keyonte George: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a sprained left ankle.
George suffered the sprained ankle in Friday's loss to the Nets, and the questionable tag suggests that he can be considered day-to-day going forward. If the third-year point guard is unable to suit up, Isaiah Collier would likely get the starting nod, while Walter Clayton could see a bump in minutes off the bench.
