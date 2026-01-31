default-cbs-image
George is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a sprained left ankle.

George suffered the sprained ankle in Friday's loss to the Nets, and the questionable tag suggests that he can be considered day-to-day going forward. If the third-year point guard is unable to suit up, Isaiah Collier would likely get the starting nod, while Walter Clayton could see a bump in minutes off the bench.

