George is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against San Antonio due to a left forearm strain.

George has been on a tear recently, scoring 29 or more points in three straight games, including a 43-point outburst Tuesday. The third-year point guard seemingly picked up a forearm strain during the contest, and he's at risk of missing Thursday's game because of it. If George doesn't suit up, Isaiah Collier and Walter Clayton would likely handle point guard duties.