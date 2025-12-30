Jazz's Keyonte George: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
George is under the weather and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. If the third-year point guard is unable to give it a go Tuesday, Isaiah Collier and Walter Clayton would be in line for increased playing time. George has been outstanding of late, averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.8 minutes per tilt across his last eight games.
