Jazz's Keyonte George: Questionable to play Saturday
George (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.
George has a chance to return Saturday from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. Isaiah Collier has filled in admirably over Utah's last three games and would remain in the starting lineup if George is not cleared to play.