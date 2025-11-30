default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

George is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to an illness, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

George is having a breakout season in the 2025-26 campaign, and not having him against one of the top teams in the Western Conference would be a huge blow for the Jazz. George is averaging 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game over his last 10 games.

More News