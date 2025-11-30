George is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to an illness, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

George is having a breakout season in the 2025-26 campaign, and not having him against one of the top teams in the Western Conference would be a huge blow for the Jazz. George is averaging 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game over his last 10 games.