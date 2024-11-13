George totaled nine points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Suns.

George returned from a one-game absence due to a foot sprain, sliding straight back into the starting lineup. Despite playing a sizeable role, George has been unable to take his game to the next level as many had hoped for. Outside of one offensive explosion in which he scored a season-high 33 points in a win over the Bulls, it's been rough going for the sophomore. He is shooting just 32.3 percent from the floor this season, a number that needs to come up should he hope to establish himself as an elite NBA guard.