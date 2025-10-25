George chipped in 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to the Kings.

The starting job should continue to be a battle with Isaiah Collier (hamstring), but George will have full ownership of the top spot while Collier recovers. The Baylor product started in 35 games last season, performing as an apt fill-in for injuries and matchup-dependent situations, so he's certainly put in the work to earn the role in his third season with the team.