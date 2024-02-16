George supplied 33 points (11-22 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and three steals across 41 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 140-137 loss to the Warriors.

George enjoyed the best night of his rookie campaign Thursday, as his prolific outside shooting helped him post a season-high 33 points. The 20-year-old guard also made an impact defensively, recording three steals for the first time in 2023-24. Across George's last 10 starts, he is averaging 14.4 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 29.3 minutes.