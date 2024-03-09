George (illness) is not listed on Utah's injury report ahead of Saturday's game in Denver, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

George attempted to play through an illness Monday versus the Wizards, but he ultimately left early. The point guard subsequently missed the team's following game against the Bulls on Wednesday. With a few days off to recover, it looks like George should be available to take on his usual workload at point guard against the Nuggets assuming he avoids any setbacks.