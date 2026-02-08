Jazz's Keyonte George: Ruled out for Monday
George (ankle) won't play Monday versus Miami.
George sprained his right ankle during Saturday's loss to Orlando and will now miss Monday's game in Miami, which will open up more minutes for Isaiah Collier and Vince Williams. For now, George should be considered highly questionable for Wednesday's game versus Sacramento, as that one will be the first of a back-to-back set.
