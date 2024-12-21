George (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
George was listed as questionable Friday due to an ankle sprain and downgraded to doubtful Saturday, so his absence isn't entirely surprising given the recent trends. This means Isaiah Collier or Patty Mills are options to start at point guard, although Jordan Clarkson could also experience an uptick in playing time off the bench. George's next chance to play will come against the Cavaliers on Monday.
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Iffy against Brooklyn•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Dominates from deep in victory•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Struggles with shot Monday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Trending in right direction•