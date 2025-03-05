George (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
The Jazz have several regular members of the rotation ruled out for Wednesday's contest, and George is the latest casualty, as an illness will keep the second-year floor general sidelined. Isaiah Collier will remain as the starting point guard, while Johnny Juzang, Brice Sensabaugh and Svi Mykhaliuk should also see extra minutes in the backcourt. George's next chance to play will come against the Raptors on Friday.
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Added to injury report•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Notches 28 points•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Explodes for 30 points off bench•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Pops for 20 off bench Friday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Starting for Rising Stars•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Solid outing at Rising Stars event•