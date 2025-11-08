George registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 137-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

George is enjoying an excellent start to the campaign and has scored 15-plus points in each of his nine appearances this season. Even though the two assists were a season-low output for the former Baylor star, George has done a good job both as a scorer and playmaker, and his role as a key cog in Utah's offense is set in stone right now. Through nine appearances, George is averaging 22.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game. Those numbers would represent career-best numbers for the guard in the points and assists categories.