George amassed 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 147-114 loss to the Nets.

George has not recorded a start since Dec. 13, but he seems to be performing well in a reserve role for the time being, as he might end up as the Jazz's starting point guard if the likes of Collin Sexton and/or Jordan Clarkson end up getting traded before the deadline. George has scored in double digits in five of his last eight outings, a span in which he's averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. Even if he has a limited role for the time being, his upside is high enough to hang on to him in most formats.