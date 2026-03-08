George finished with 22 points (4-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 loss to Milwaukee.

George had a woeful shooting performance in this game, but the fact that he went 12-for-13 from the charity stripe salvaged his outing from a scoring perspective. The electric floor general was returning from a one-game absence after sitting out the win over the Wizards on Thursday, and this was the third straight game in which he recorded at least 20 points.