George recorded 33 points (10-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, six assists and four steals across 44 minutes during Sunday's 150-147 double-overtime victory over Chicago.

George posted a season-high scoring mark in this double-overtime win, though he didn't carry the team in scoring since Lauri Markkanen posted 47 points. George has scored at least 18 points in all but one of his appearances since the beginning of November, averaging 22.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in that span.