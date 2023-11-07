George amassed five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 130-113 loss to the Bulls.

George's role isn't what fantasy managers would like it to be, but with the Jazz sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference with a 2-6 record, it's possible that more minutes are on the horizon for the rookie. Through eight games, George is averaging 7.4 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers.