George finished with 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

George started a third consecutive game Tuesday and posted a double-digit scoring total for the second time this year. The 20-year-old has been consistent as a passer since joining the starting lineup, and he's averaging 9.7 points, 9.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game as a starter.