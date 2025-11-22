George chipped in 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 144-112 loss to the Thunder.

After posting his best scoring total of the season with 34 points against the Lakers on Tuesday evening, George experienced a downturn in performance. Despite the regression, he was able to replicate his eight assists from that game during Friday's loss. George has scored in double digits in every game this season, and his average of 7.1 assists per game ranks him 13th in the league.