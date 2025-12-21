Jazz's Keyonte George: Scores team-high 27 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George accumulated 27 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 42 minutes during Saturday's 128-127 overtime loss to Orlando.
George was effective in the heartbreaking overtime loss, capping off a tremendous four-game stretch of productivity to end the week. The guard has averaged 34.3 points, 7.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals during the streak, and he'll try to keep things going Monday against the Nuggets.
