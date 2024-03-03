George had 31 points (12-23 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 43 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Heat.

George led the Jazz with 31 points, tallying double-digit scoring for the sixth time in the past seven games. While his points production has been trending in the right direction, George still has a couple of glaring holes in his fantasy game. He has been outside the top 150 over the past two weeks, due to his poor efficiency and lack of defensive contributions. With that said, he remains a must-roster player, especially as the Jazz continue to lean more into their youth.