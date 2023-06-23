George was selected by the Jazz with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

After selecting Taylor Hendricks with the No. 9 pick, the Jazz doubled up on one-and-done prospects, selecting George at No. 16. The Baylor product averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 2022-23 to claim Big 12 Rookie of the Year honors. George is a three-level scorer but he's best known for his ability to score off the dribble and is expected to battle for bench minutes with the rebuilding-on-the-fly Jazz. After coming into college as a top-10 recruit, he struggled with his three-point shooting (33.8 percent) in his lone collegiate season but showed flashes of elite-level shot making as a true combo guard with a great feel for the game.