George closed with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), eight rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 140-112 loss to the Pacers.

George tallied double-digits for the fifth straight game, with the biggest positive continuing to be the fact that he is actually playing on a regular basis. He has now made 10 straight appearances, a welcome sight given the fact the Jazz are seemingly shutting down players for the season. His past seven games have yielded averages of 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 three-pointers.