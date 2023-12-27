George (foot) scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added four assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 130-118 win over the Spurs.

The rookie had been operating as the Jazz's starting point guard prior to suffering a right foot injury Dec. 13, but head coach Will Hardy opted to bring George back in a bench role Tuesday in his return from a six-game absence. George didn't exactly light it up in his first game back in action, but he still saw more minutes than starter Kris Dunn (19 minutes) and should eventually move back up to the top unit once his foot injury is further in the rear-view mirror.