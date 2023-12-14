George (foot) won't travel with the Jazz for their upcoming two-game road trip, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George exited Wednesday's tilt and didn't return after sustaining a left foot injury. Following the contest he underwent X-rays; however, the team is withholding from revealing the results until George is given an MRI on Thursday. While more information regarding the severity of George's injury should be available Thursday, his first chance to play following the road trip will come Monday against the Nets. In the meantime, Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates to see more work.