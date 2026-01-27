Jazz's Keyonte George: Sitting out vs. Clippers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George will be held out of Tuesday's game against the Clippers for rest purposes.
George will get a scheduled day off after appearing in 13 straight matchups for the Jazz. Walker Clayton should be in line for more looks in George's absence.
