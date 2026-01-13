George contributed 32 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 123-112 win over the Cavaliers.

After scoring just four points on 2-of-7 shooting in Saturday's blowout loss to the Hornets, George bounced back in a major way Monday. The third-year point guard led all players in points, scoring 30-plus for the first time over six appearances this month. He also dished out a game-high mark in assists, recording at least nine dimes for the third time this month. George is averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game to open January.