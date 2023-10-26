George accumulated eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 130-114 loss to the Kings.

The Jazz struggled to keep up during Wednesday's regular-season opener, but George saw his fair share of playing time off the bench and was relatively efficient from the floor. He could struggle to see minutes as long as the Jazz remain healthy this year, but the rookie first-round pick showcased some potential during the preseason.