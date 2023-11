George is starting Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George has been cleared to suit up despite a foot issue Wednesday, and he'll make his first career start while Talen Horton-Tucker retreats to the bench. George has played at least 20 minutes in five of his last six appearances, averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.