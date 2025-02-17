George will start Sunday's All-Star Game semifinal against Shaq's OGs, per NBA broadcast.
George and Team Rising Stars won the Rising Stars title and advanced to play in Sunday's All-Star Game tournament. George has averaged 16.6 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Solid outing at Rising Stars event•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Huge night from second unit•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Nears triple-double against Indiana•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Leads Jazz with 23 points•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Decent display off bench•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Coming off bench Saturday•