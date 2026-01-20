Jazz's Keyonte George: Stays hot vs. San Antonio
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George racked up 30 points (7-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-110 loss to the Spurs.
George has done his part in Utah's last two matchups, totaling 59 points while drilling eight treys in the process, but it's resulted in two straight losses. Lauri Markkanen (illness) sat out Monday, which once again opened up plenty of opportunities for George to produce to the delight of fantasy managers. George is averaging 26.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last five appearances.
