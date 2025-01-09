George (heel) won't play in Thursday's game against the Heat.

George will be sidelined for a third straight outing due to heel inflammation, and Saturday's matchup with the Suns marks his next opportunity to take the floor for the Jazz. Considering Jordan Clarkson (foot) remains on the shelf, Collin Sexton figures to continue handling a sizable boost in usage from Utah's first unit, while Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang are likely to pick up additional minutes Thursday. Over seven games with George out of action in 2024-25, Sexton is averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.4 threes in 30.5 minutes.