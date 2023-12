George (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George will miss a fourth straight game due to a sore left foot. According to Larsen, George is traveling with the team and participating in on-court activities, so he can be considered questionable, at best, for Thursday's matchup in Detroit. Jordan Clarkson (thigh) also remains out, so Talen Horton-Tucker and Collin Sexton should start again in the backcourt.