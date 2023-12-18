George (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
George will be unavailable for a third consecutive game while continuing to deal with a sore left foot. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against Cleveland.
