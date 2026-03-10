Jazz's Keyonte George: Still under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
George (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
George was able to play through an illness in Monday's 119-116 win over the Warriors, though he played just 24 minutes and finished with 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds. Isaiah Collier would likely enter the starting lineup if George is unable to play against New York.
