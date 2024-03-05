George will not return to Monday's game against Washington due to an illness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
George exited in the first quarter of Monday's game and was promptly ruled out for remainder of the contest. The rookie attempted to play through an illness but was unable to do so -- ultimately leaving the bench area entirely. His next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday against Chicago.
