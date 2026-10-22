George tallied 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 123-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

George delivered an efficient shooting performance from beyond the arc, though it wasn't enough to help the Jazz secure a win in their regular-season opener. The 22-year-old point guard also led Utah in assists, finishing as the only Utah player to dish out more than three dimes. George is coming off a career year in 2025-26, and he should remain one of the team's top offensive options despite the addition of Darryn Peterson.