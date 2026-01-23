default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

George had 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-109 loss to San Antonio.

The breakout star for the Jazz scored more than 20 points and drained four or more three-pointers for a fourth straight game. Over 12 January contests, George is averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

More News