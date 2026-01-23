George had 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-109 loss to San Antonio.

The breakout star for the Jazz scored more than 20 points and drained four or more three-pointers for a fourth straight game. Over 12 January contests, George is averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.