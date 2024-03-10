George notched 29 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and five rebounds over 38 minutes in Saturday's 142-121 loss to Denver.

George led all Jazz players in threes made, scoring and assists while ending one point shy of the 30-point mark in a balanced performance. George, who also hauled in a handful of rebounds, recorded his fourth game of the season with 29 or more points while tallying his sixth contest with at least five threes. Saturday's performance marked the first game of the year where George finished with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game.