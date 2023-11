George closed Tuesday's 131-99 loss to the Lakers with nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

George has averaged 10.0 points, 7.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 28.5 minutes across his last six appearances since being inserted into the starting lineup. While the rookie guard is shooting just 30.2 percent from the field over that span, he has tallied at least one steal in each of his last four outings.