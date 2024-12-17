George ended Monday's 144-107 loss to the Clippers with nine points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes.

George had a rough showing Monday and was particularly woeful from an efficiency perspective, as he missed nine of his 11 shots and couldn't reach double-digit scoring numbers for the first time since Nov. 30. George is still averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game since the beginning of December, so there's a chance this might have been nothing more than a down game for the second-year guard.