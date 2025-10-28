George recorded 26 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Monday's 138-134 overtime victory over Phoenix.

George posted his second straight double-double, helping the Jazz improve to 2-1 on the season. He's been red hot to open his third NBA campaign, posting averages of 20.0 points, 9.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. He's shooting 18.2 percent from beyond the arc despite being above 33 percent for his career, so he's likely due for some positive regression on that front too.