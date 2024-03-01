George reeled in 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 loss to Orlando.

George led all players in Thursday's contest in assists while finishing perfect from the free throw line and posting a team-high-tying point total in a near double-double performance. George has handed out nine or more dimes in five games this season, his first with at least 10 or more points. He has now tallied 18 or more points in 11 outings, including in two of his last five appearances.