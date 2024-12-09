George totaled 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 141-97 loss to the Kings.

George notched his best scoring output since Nov. 26, when he posted 26 points in a loss to the Spurs. This was just his fourth game with more than 20 points, so the second-year guard needs to find more consistency as a scorer amid what has been a rough stretch for the Jazz. He seems to be trending in the right direction, though, as he's averaging 18.0 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor in his four outings this month.