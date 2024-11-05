George supplied 33 points (8-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 11-13 FT), one rebound, nine assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over the Bulls.

George led Utah's scoring attack with the help of six made triples, his best mark of the young campaign. The Baylor product hasn't been shy from downtown over his last two appearances, hoisting up 23 total attempts from beyond the arc. George was also dangerous passing the ball Monday night, falling just one assist shy of his second double-double.