George (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
After initially carrying a questionable tag, George is now likely to miss his second straight contest. If that's the case, guys like Jordan Clarkson, Isaiah Collier and Svi Mykhailiuk could see an uptick in minutes Monday.
