George tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 135-112 loss to the Nuggets.

George provided a balanced outing Monday, finishing as Utah's second-leading scorer en route to his fifth consecutive contest with 20 or more points. The third-year point guard has reached the 20-point threshold in 18 of his 28 regular-season games thus far. The 22-year-old also led Utah's starting five in assists and has now dished out at least six in five straight games. He continues to put up strong all-around numbers and has been a bright spot on a struggling Jazz squad.