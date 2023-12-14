George (foot) won't travel with the Jazz for their upcoming two-game road trip that includes matchups Thursday with the Trail Blazers and Saturday with the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Instead, George will remain in Utah and is set to undergo an MRI on Thursday after he exited Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Knicks in the first quarter with a left foot injury before being ruled out of the contest. Though George appears to have received good news after undergoing X-rays following his departure from Wednesday's game, the Jazz are unlikely to provide a diagnosis of his injury and a timeline for his return until after the results of his MRI are read. With George out for at least the next two games and Jordan Clarkson (thigh) not set to be re-evaluated for another two weeks, the Jazz are suddenly without both of their starters in the backcourt. Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker are all expected to see heightened roles while both George and Clarkson are sidelined.